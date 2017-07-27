Why Plants Improve Mornings, by The Sill

What House Plants Do

House plants improve air quality by naturally converting carbon dioxide into oxygen. They filter out toxins that accumulate in stagnant air (such as formaldehyde), which are released by synthetic building materials. As if cleaning your air wasn’t enough, indoor plants also boost your mood, reduce your stress and increase productivity and creativity – hello, best friends.

Plus, plants are super therapeutic to care for. No matter which plant you pick, adding them to your space – and your morning routine – is well worthwhile. While your cup of coffee brews, give your plant a quick once over. Monitor it for signs of growth and general well-being, and then reflect on your own. Meditate on its natural beauty, breathing deeply and appreciating the clean air it provides. Give it a little water and remind yourself to hydrate this morning. Acknowledge your gratitude for its life and yours. Admire it. Let it make you happy.

Did we mention plants are great listeners? A plant companion will make your morning a little better. Get out all of your aggression about that know-it-all co-worker before you get to the office – then arrive to work happier and healthier.

The Best Plant for Your Morning Routine

Whether you’re an early riser or someone who hits the snooze button six times, we promise there’s a plant for you. Read on to find the perfect plant to complement your morning routine, care of indoor plant experts, The Sill.

The Snoozer