Why Plants Improve Mornings, by The Sill

What House Plants Do
House plants improve air quality by naturally converting carbon dioxide into oxygen. They filter out toxins that accumulate in stagnant air (such as formaldehyde), which are released by synthetic building materials. As if cleaning your air wasn’t enough, indoor plants also boost your mood, reduce your stress and increase productivity and creativity – hello, best friends.
Plus, plants are super therapeutic to care for. No matter which plant you pick, adding them to your space – and your morning routine – is well worthwhile. While your cup of coffee brews, give your plant a quick once over. Monitor it for signs of growth and general well-being, and then reflect on your own. Meditate on its natural beauty, breathing deeply and appreciating the clean air it provides. Give it a little water and remind yourself to hydrate this morning. Acknowledge your gratitude for its life and yours. Admire it. Let it make you happy.
Did we mention plants are great listeners? A plant companion will make your morning a little better. Get out all of your aggression about that know-it-all co-worker before you get to the office – then arrive to work happier and healthier.
The Best Plant for Your Morning Routine
Whether you’re an early riser or someone who hits the snooze button six times, we promise there’s a plant for you. Read on to find the perfect plant to complement your morning routine, care of indoor plant experts, The Sill.
The Snoozer
If hitting the snooze button repeatedly, pulling the Sheets over your head and contemplating quitting your job for an extra hour of sleep sound familiar, consider a snake plant or a ZZ plant. These plants thrive even when neglected and tolerate dim light better than most houseplants – so go ahead, keep those blackout blinds drawn and sleep in until the last second. Your snake plant will be fine.
The Sun Child
If you’re someone who wakes up with the first rays of sunshine, place a stately bird of paradise or fiddle leaf fig tree beside your bedroom window. Either requires a few hours of bright light to thrive, along with a weekly watering. So throw open those curtains.
The Lark
Maybe you’re an early bird, but your apartment is low on natural light. Or you’re up and out well before the sun. If one of these is true for you, try a fern. The bird’s nest fern and staghorn fern are two of our favorites. Both require a morning watering at least once a week (but if your fern is looking crispy, water it more frequently).
PS All the plants mentioned above are available on thesill.com and at The Sill Shop in NYC.
