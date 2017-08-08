Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

Eclipse chasers—people who travel the world to experience total solar eclipses—will be the first to tell you that the upcoming event on August 21 is a rare opportunity to see a celestial phenomenon. The last total eclipse of the sun in North America happened in 1918, and the next one won’t be until 2024, so if the path of totality doesn’t fall in your city or state, we suggest you make your travel plans soon!

To speed things along, we've rounded up some accommodations that, at the time of writing, are still available to book. From boutique hotels, to private homes, to charming bed-and-breakfasts, these lodgings will suit any style of traveler.



