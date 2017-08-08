Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse
View Photos
Vacation Homes + Travel

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will carve a path from Oregon to South Carolina, drawing millions of viewers, both new and veteran.

Eclipse chasers—people who travel the world to experience total solar eclipses—will be the first to tell you that the upcoming event on August 21 is a rare opportunity to see a celestial phenomenon. The last total eclipse of the sun in North America happened in 1918, and the next one won’t be until 2024, so if the path of totality doesn’t fall in your city or state, we suggest you make your travel plans soon! 

To speed things along, we've rounded up some accommodations that, at the time of writing, are still available to book. From boutique hotels, to private homes, to charming bed-and-breakfasts, these lodgings will suit any style of traveler.


An Outdoor Retreat With Mountain Views

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 1 of 11 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Location: Ketchum, Idaho

Duration of totality: 1:00

Rates: $2,499 per night

Accommodates: 14


A Rustic Lodge With Full Amenities

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 2 of 11 -

Location: Teton Village, Wyoming

Duration of totality: 2:20

Rates: $4,200 per night

Accommodates: 18


A Boutique Hotel in a Historic District

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 3 of 11 -

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Duration of totality: 1:24

Rates: $139 per night

Accommodates: 3


An Eclectic Bed-and-Breakfast

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 4 of 11 -

Location: Boonville, Missouri

Duration of totality: 2:39

Rates: $233 per night

Accommodates: 6


A Centrally-Located Townhome

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 5 of 11 -

Location: Saint Louis, Missouri

Duration of totality: You're right on the edge of totality; head south for the best views!

Rates: $174 per night

Accommodates: 8


A Historic, Two-Story Penthouse

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 6 of 11 -

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Duration of totality: 1:56

Rates: $299 per night

Accommodates: 4


An Upscale Hotel in Nashville's Music Row

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 7 of 11 -

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Duration of totality: 1:56

Rates: $522 per night

Accommodates: 2


A Modern, Loft-Like Home

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 8 of 11 -

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Duration of totality: 1:56

Rates: $699 per night

Accommodates: 12


A Boutique Hotel in an Energetic Neighborhood

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 9 of 11 -

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Duration of totality: 1:56 (plus a ticketed rooftop viewing party)

Rates: $638 per night

Accommodates: 2


A Renovated 1920s Cottage in the Mountains

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 10 of 11 -

Location: Blue Ridge, Georgia

Duration of totality: 0:19

Rates: $199

Accommodates: 4


A Beach-Inspired Penthouse With a Rooftop Terrace

Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse - Photo 11 of 11 -

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Duration of totality: 1:33

Rates: $2,000 per night

Accommodates: 8

What to Pack

Moroccan Woven & Leather Backpack
Moroccan Woven & Leather Backpack
Food52
Your park & picnic buddy.   Strap on this woven backpack with leather detail and head to the nearest beach, park, or other grassy areas.
Shop

Note: Outside of the brief phase of totality, it is unsafe to look directly at the sun except through solar filters. Be sure to purchase solar eclipse glasses to watch the partial phases.