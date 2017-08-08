Where to Stay During the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse
Eclipse chasers—people who travel the world to experience total solar eclipses—will be the first to tell you that the upcoming event on August 21 is a rare opportunity to see a celestial phenomenon. The last total eclipse of the sun in North America happened in 1918, and the next one won’t be until 2024, so if the path of totality doesn’t fall in your city or state, we suggest you make your travel plans soon!
To speed things along, we've rounded up some accommodations that, at the time of writing, are still available to book. From boutique hotels, to private homes, to charming bed-and-breakfasts, these lodgings will suit any style of traveler.
An Outdoor Retreat With Mountain Views
Location: Ketchum, Idaho
Duration of totality: 1:00
Rates: $2,499 per night
Accommodates: 14
A Rustic Lodge With Full Amenities
Location: Teton Village, Wyoming
Duration of totality: 2:20
Rates: $4,200 per night
Accommodates: 18
A Boutique Hotel in a Historic District
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Duration of totality: 1:24
Rates: $139 per night
Accommodates: 3
An Eclectic Bed-and-Breakfast
Location: Boonville, Missouri
Duration of totality: 2:39
Rates: $233 per night
Accommodates: 6
A Centrally-Located Townhome
Location: Saint Louis, Missouri
Duration of totality: You're right on the edge of totality; head south for the best views!
Rates: $174 per night
Accommodates: 8
A Historic, Two-Story Penthouse
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Duration of totality: 1:56
Rates: $299 per night
Accommodates: 4
An Upscale Hotel in Nashville's Music Row
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Duration of totality: 1:56
Rates: $522 per night
Accommodates: 2
A Modern, Loft-Like Home
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Duration of totality: 1:56
Rates: $699 per night
Accommodates: 12
A Boutique Hotel in an Energetic Neighborhood
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Duration of totality: 1:56 (plus a ticketed rooftop viewing party)
Rates: $638 per night
Accommodates: 2
A Renovated 1920s Cottage in the Mountains
Location: Blue Ridge, Georgia
Duration of totality: 0:19
Rates: $199
Accommodates: 4
A Beach-Inspired Penthouse With a Rooftop Terrace
Location: Charleston, South Carolina
Duration of totality: 1:33
Rates: $2,000 per night
Accommodates: 8
What to Pack
Note: Outside of the brief phase of totality, it is unsafe to look directly at the sun except through solar filters. Be sure to purchase solar eclipse glasses to watch the partial phases.