When to Save Versus Splurge in Your Bedroom Revamp
If you’re decorating your home, the bedroom might be your last stop. As one of the more private spaces in a house, this room tends to get left behind as an afterthought during most renovations.
Yet, given how much time is spent in this area, a bedroom is well worth your focus and creativity. Although decorating a bedroom can be tricky, that doesn't mean you have to forgo your budget. Below, we're breaking down which items are worth splurging on, including ones that are not.
When to Splurge
1. Wall Coverings and Paint
It’s important to remember to start off any room with quality base items, such as flooring and paint. Unfortunately, if you decide to skimp on paint, wallpaper, brushes, rollers, or even wallpaper adhesive, you could easily find yourself with paint uneven and dripping paint, or detached wallpaper.
2. Mattress
With sleep playing such a critical part to our health, physical comfort, and state of mind, it's worth spending the money to buy a mattress that fulfills your needs. Whether you opt for firm or soft support, spend time testing out which options works best for you. Although this is an item with a hefty price tag, a high-quality mattress will last for years to come, and don't forget to look out for companies like Casper and Dreamcloud that have started fabricating high-quality mattresses at more affordable prices.
3. Sheets and Bed Linens
In addition to your mattress, sheets are another item that you’ll be spending a lot of time with. While they don’t have the same functional use, they are in direct contact with your skin, so it’s worth spending more for a breathable material that won’t be scratch, itch, or tear easily.
Plus, sheets are also often the focal point in many bedrooms, making them worth it to pay a little more for a set you really love.
4. Area Rugs
There’s no way around it—the larger the rug, the more expensive they can be. However, it’s important to realize rugs not only have aesthetic purposes, but they also help protect floors and even act as acoustical barriers for downstairs neighbors.
When to Save
1. Bedside Tables and Nightstands
A great way to save on bedroom decor is with bedside tables and nightstands. Because of their smaller size, these pieces tend to be less expensive than large dressers or armoires, and can usually be found for reasonable prices at a range of stores.
2. Accent Lighting
Another way to save money is on smaller pieces like accent lighting. It’s true that lighting in general is important in a space, but the fixtures that you select don’t have to be expensive. Some of the most popular lights today are minimalist ones that are within just about every budget.
3. Throw Pillows
Throw pillows are affordable way to freshen up a room, as they bring in a pop of color and can highlight your personality. If you love a certain color but aren’t ready to commit to an entire accent wall just yet—or you know your taste tends to change quickly—new cases for throw pillows are a quick and easy swap that won’t break the bank.
4. Artwork
Artwork doesn’t have to be huge or expensive to be effective and express styles or interests. In fact, a collection of your family photographs, or a gallery of your own creative work, can be artfully arranged to create a compelling tableau.