What's the Big Deal With Authenticity, Anyway? Design Insiders Weigh In.
Knockoffs are a major problem in the design industry. While it might be easy to write off the issue as a case of "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery," we're firm believers in supporting original design and the designers and brands the push the industry forward.
Today, furniture manufacturer Herman Miller announced they'd filed a motion against a company called Madison Seating for unauthorized use of its trademarks and improper marketing and sales of Herman Miller products, including the iconic Aeron chair. "Herman Miller vigorously supports our strong global brand to ensure that the products our consumers purchase exceed their expectations for quality, design, and performance," CEO Brian Walker says. "We also respect—and therefore protect—the reputations of the designers who develop these products, as well as our employees who take great pride in the products they make."
The move is just the latest example of major brands taking legal action to protect their trademarks. Click through to see what design insiders have said about the issue in conversation with Dwell.