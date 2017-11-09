Spend an Unforgettable Night in Denmark's New LEGO House

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Danish firm BIG was no stranger to the colorful little bricks known as LEGOS when they received a commission from the toy company to build its new visitor center. In fact, the first models of LEGO House were constructed in the BIG studio using actual LEGO pieces. After construction started in 2013, the 12,000-square-meter exhibition space and visitor center finally opened in LEGO’s home town of Billund, Denmark, at the end of September.



Perhaps the most impressive angle to examine the new structure is from above; BIG conceived of the project as 21 brightly colored, large-scale LEGO bricks that overlap to frame a publicly-accessible central plaza. Above the square, a cluster of galleries overlap to create a continuous sequence of exhibitions, and children’s play zones are located on the first and second floors.

The architects used primary colors to code the interior spaces and create environments to inspire learning. The LEGObasement houses the Vault, which contains first-edition sets of almost every LEGO set ever manufactured, including a 774-piece set that allows kids (and adults) to recreate the stacked-block formation of LEGO House.