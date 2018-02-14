Stories

10 Modern Wedding Venues That Will Make Your Big Day Unforgettable
Honor your love for design—and each other—in one of these extraordinary wedding venues in the U.S. and beyond.
Charlotte West
Get Your Glamp On in This Retro Teardrop Trailer
Keep the elements at bay with these hand-built, fully customizable teardrops from Denver-based manufacturer Timberleaf Trailers.
Charlotte West
No Trailer, No Problem—This Cozy Teardrop Is For Rent
The Bay Area's Camp Weathered allows guests to rent a well-appointed teardrop trailer for the ultimate glamping experience.
Charlotte West
Rent One of These Stunning Lofts in a Converted Brooklyn Church
Nestled in a 19th-century church and school, these Bushwick apartments feature cathedral ceilings and Gothic details.
Charlotte West
Take in the South African Countryside in This Shipping Container Eco-Cabin
Nestled on a family farm, this South African shipping container cabin is completely off the grid.
Charlotte West
Gaudí's Fantastic Casa Vicens Opens to the Public For the First Time
Completed in 1885, architect Antoni Gaudí’s first residential project opens today as a museum in Barcelona’s Gràcia district.
Charlotte West