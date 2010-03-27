SubscribeSign In
What 8 Months of Van Life Taught Me About Making a Home You LoveView 4 Photos
Dwell Magazine

What 8 Months of Van Life Taught Me About Making a Home You Love

Thanks to the kindness of America’s strangers, author and editor Davy Rothbart discovers the value of crafting a house that makes you proud to host.
Text by
Illustrations by
View 4 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s October 2007 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

d
Davy Rothbart
Davy Rothbart is the author of the national bestseller Found, and creator of the magazine of the same name.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

LifestyleCampers & TrailersDwell Magazine