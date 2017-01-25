Wedding Registry Gifts, by Zola

Plus they make the process easy. Shipping is customizable, meaning Zola will hold items until a couple returns home from their honeymoon. A Registry Advisor is on standby 24/7 to help you or your guests make decisions. And they offer perks including 10% off everything on the site for a year after the wedding date.

Such fans are we that Parachute's Bedding and Bath collections are available as registry items on Zola’s site. While Bedding is obviously our number one recommendation, we rounded out our other registry must-haves from their superb selection… KitchenAid Mixer

This KitchenAid mixer is the perfect addition to any kitchen; Source: My Domaine

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

No ordinary kitchen tool, you might call this KitchenAid in metallic copper a sculptural piece. Bonus points if you actually use it to bake. Either way, no kitchen is complete without this updated classic. Fuller Table Lamp

A geometric lamp adds flair to any room; Source: Zola

Good lighting is everything at home, and you can’t achieve that without a lamp. We like this Fuller table lamp designed by Surya. The brand originated in Northern India and has been synonymous with quality for over 35 years – plus they give back. Ten percent of Surya’s profits go toward educational and health care initiatives where their products are made. Simply Framed

Framed art above a credenza Having your artwork framed makes it stand out so much more; Source: Simply Framed

Add a personal touch to your home through artwork. We have a tendency to buy prints we love at museum gift shops or online, but then never get around to framing them because it gets expensive or can be a hassle. Simply Framed eliminates that inconvenience by offering custom framing for any piece. And they deliver – so your artwork arrives ready to hang. Picnic at Ascot Picnic Set

This picnic basket contains all the essentials for a perfect outdoor meal; Source: Zola

You never need proper picnicking accoutrement until you do. The Picnic at Ascot basket is equipped with flatware for four people, wine glasses, coffee cups, a cutting board and a blanket. Charcuterie in the park anyone? You probably haven’t seen your friends because you’ve been so busy planning the wedding – this is the perfect excuse! Lomography Instant Camera

Create and instantly print unique photos with three included lens attachments; Source: Amazon

The Lomo’Instant Sanremo Camera combines old-school with new-school in one amazing device. It has all of the benefits of a digital camera, but it lets you instantly print your pictures, too! Sidenote: This camera is a big hit at weddings. We all know the night’s photos never make it much farther than our iPhone cloud or Instagram. Bring it to a wedding and watch what happens. Trust us, it’ll be the gift that keeps on giving. Vineyard Haven Hammock

Cozy up with a good book in this comfy hammock; Source: Zola

Indulge your inner kid with a Yellow Leaf Hammock. It’s a fun alternative to a chair in a living room or den. Or hang it outside from a tree and sway with the breeze. Wherever you opt to place it, the look of this version adds a sophisticated, whimsical vibe to your home.

Design Ideas Decor Ladder

This decorative ladder provides an interesting way to showcase your belongings; Source: Zola