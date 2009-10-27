Webcast: Design for Emerging Markets

Specializing in user experience, design and technology, Henry and Van Tilburg will take a process-oriented approach, explaining the various phases of planning, development, and anthropological research that go into creating products for emerging markets. The one-hour "designcast" is intended to give designers applicable information for maximizing the opportunities available in this field.

As a bonus, ID Magazine, the producers of this seminar, will be throwing in a free download of their "Design in China" special section from their June 2008 issue, which features a plethora of interesting content about current trends in architecture, design and culture in the rapidly growing nation.

If you'd like to register, click here. The session airs at 4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific on Thursday, October 29.

Image: Lifestraw water purification device