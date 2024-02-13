SubscribeSign In
Walls of Windows Steal the Show in These Five HomesView 10 Photos

Walls of Windows Steal the Show in These Five Homes

Our roundup of inspiring projects demonstrates what it really means to have a room with a view.
Text by
Presented by
View 10 Photos

Partner Story

Marvin
This roundup is presented by Marvin, whose collections of windows and doors create spaces that incorporate light, fresh air, and amazing views for happier, healthier living.
Learn More

While current architecture trends like aging in place and biophilic design aren’t new by any means, we can at least surmise they’re part of a larger truth: More and more homeowners are looking to their living spaces as a beacon of their own long-term vitality and happiness.  

And, harnessing natural light in a home’s design proves to be one of the simplest yet most impactful ways to create lasting comfort. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, we know daylighting has the power to boost mood, productivity, and your overall health—and these five bright homes perfectly embody that fact.

This Window-Filled Dwell Home Became the Perfect Setting for a Netflix Thriller

The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and a long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.

The sprawling 5,200-square-foot residence by The Up Studio is sited in a fairly secluded and densely wooded area of Old Westbury, New York, surrounded by mature oak and maple trees. The home’s front facade—with undulating gables and a long, winding entry—is undeniably cinematic. In contrast to the traditionally-influenced front, the rear of the home embraces a more modern design sensibility. Rotated perpendicularly, the L-shaped configuration and wall of windows from Marvin maximizes natural light flowing into the home, and encourages unobstructed sightlines from the interior to the lush landscape outside.

A dramatic central staircase with a two-story backdrop of Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement Narrow Frame windows is a focal point of the home. "The custom steel stair we designed in the foyer is the first thing guests see when they enter," says Jeffrey Ramirez, partner at The Up Studio.

A dramatic central staircase with a two-story backdrop of Marvin Signature Ultimate Casement Narrow Frame windows is a focal point of the home. "The custom steel stair we designed in the foyer is the first thing guests see when they enter," says Jeffrey Ramirez, partner at The Up Studio.

Before the renovation, the 3,800-square-foot home featured tiny windows that offered glimpses of the landscape. Designer and homeowner Jules Moore replaced these with expansive windows by Marvin in a dark bronze finish to add contrast with the organic plastered walls. "It breathed new life into the interior and the sun now pours in," she says. "Walking through the house with massive windows, the home feels so different. There are expansive views from every single room and I feel like I’m walking through the treetops."

Before the renovation, the 3,800-square-foot home featured tiny windows that offered glimpses of the landscape. Designer and homeowner Jules Moore replaced these with expansive windows by Marvin in a dark bronze finish to add contrast with the organic plastered walls. "It breathed new life into the interior and the sun now pours in," she says. "Walking through the house with massive windows, the home feels so different. There are expansive views from every single room and I feel like I’m walking through the treetops."

The Pueblo-style architecture of the home is typical of the region. The style is defined by organic forms, heavy doors, large timber features, and prominent timber ceiling beams. And one of the most defining features throughout is the 360-degree views over the surrounding mountains.

The Pueblo-style architecture of the home is typical of the region. The style is defined by organic forms, heavy doors, large timber features, and prominent timber ceiling beams. And one of the most defining features throughout is the 360-degree views over the surrounding mountains.

This slate-covered home by Nathan and Becky Vandenbroek of Hygge Design+Build proves there’s always more than meets the eye. "...We intentionally oriented all of our windows and the views to take in as much nature as possible out to the east of the house," says Nathan. "It faces the road to one side and then intentionally has all of the glass and views facing out towards the east to take in all of the forest and fields and everything that is out in that direction." To create this wall-of-glass effect on the east-facing facade, the Vandenbroeks turned to Marvin Essential windows for their large sizing and clean sightlines. The tongue-and-groove clear cedar accents are used between the windows on the upper and lower floors to create a single mass.

This slate-covered home by Nathan and Becky Vandenbroek of Hygge Design+Build proves there’s always more than meets the eye. "...We intentionally oriented all of our windows and the views to take in as much nature as possible out to the east of the house," says Nathan. "It faces the road to one side and then intentionally has all of the glass and views facing out towards the east to take in all of the forest and fields and everything that is out in that direction." To create this wall-of-glass effect on the east-facing facade, the Vandenbroeks turned to Marvin Essential windows for their large sizing and clean sightlines. The tongue-and-groove clear cedar accents are used between the windows on the upper and lower floors to create a single mass.

While the facade favors privacy, clear cedar was also used on the entryway to create a warmer welcome. The 3,249-square foot home sits on a rural 1.4-acre lot in picturesque Ada, Michigan. "I always like to do some kind of a darker cladding, just so it pops against the greenery in the summer and then in the winter with the snow. It just brings a nice dramatic contrast," says Becky.

While the facade favors privacy, clear cedar was also used on the entryway to create a warmer welcome. The 3,249-square foot home sits on a rural 1.4-acre lot in picturesque Ada, Michigan. "I always like to do some kind of a darker cladding, just so it pops against the greenery in the summer and then in the winter with the snow. It just brings a nice dramatic contrast," says Becky.

Watch the Home Tour

The exterior of this lakeside home is defined by a striking black scheme that conceals the more playful interior—which is hinted at by the pink and white midcentury-inspired pool furniture. The minimalist ebony window frames—from the Marvin Essential collection—blend into the ebony facade to create the appearance of a wall of glass.&nbsp;

The exterior of this lakeside home is defined by a striking black scheme that conceals the more playful interior—which is hinted at by the pink and white midcentury-inspired pool furniture. The minimalist ebony window frames—from the Marvin Essential collection—blend into the ebony facade to create the appearance of a wall of glass. 

The vista through the trees to the lake was one of the first things that attracted Heather and Brad Fox to the former one-bedroom house. With the couple’s keen design eye, the home was transformed from bachelor pad into the perfect 6,800-square-foot family home with playful touches throughout, like a graphic-patterned conversation pit overlooking the tree canopies.

The vista through the trees to the lake was one of the first things that attracted Heather and Brad Fox to the former one-bedroom house. With the couple’s keen design eye, the home was transformed from bachelor pad into the perfect 6,800-square-foot family home with playful touches throughout, like a graphic-patterned conversation pit overlooking the tree canopies.

Charlie &amp; Co. Design crafted this stunning glass, steel, and timber home for a family of five (with three children in college) who wanted to create an "urban cabin" that embraces the tranquil forested site. The open-plan living and dining area is sandwiched between impressive stretches of Marvin glazing. The three sets of 20-foot Marvin Modern Multi-Slide doors form a 60-foot expanse of glass, allowing the interior to feel like a covered porch in warmer months. The more private areas—including bedrooms and bathrooms—are contained within more solid forms at either end of the living space.&nbsp;

Charlie & Co. Design crafted this stunning glass, steel, and timber home for a family of five (with three children in college) who wanted to create an "urban cabin" that embraces the tranquil forested site. The open-plan living and dining area is sandwiched between impressive stretches of Marvin glazing. The three sets of 20-foot Marvin Modern Multi-Slide doors form a 60-foot expanse of glass, allowing the interior to feel like a covered porch in warmer months. The more private areas—including bedrooms and bathrooms—are contained within more solid forms at either end of the living space. 

A large cantilevered roof offers protection from the elements to the decking area and shade to the interior—an important consideration given the large expanses of glazing.&nbsp;

A large cantilevered roof offers protection from the elements to the decking area and shade to the interior—an important consideration given the large expanses of glazing. 

Learn more about making space for what matters at marvin.com/makespace

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Roundups

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.