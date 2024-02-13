Walls of Windows Steal the Show in These Five Homes

While current architecture trends like aging in place and biophilic design aren’t new by any means, we can at least surmise they’re part of a larger truth: More and more homeowners are looking to their living spaces as a beacon of their own long-term vitality and happiness.

And, harnessing natural light in a home’s design proves to be one of the simplest yet most impactful ways to create lasting comfort. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, we know daylighting has the power to boost mood, productivity, and your overall health—and these five bright homes perfectly embody that fact.