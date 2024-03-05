Hawthorn Trees Grow Right Through the Decking at This Danish Country Retreat

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.



Project Details:

Location: Sjælland, Denmark

Architect: Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter and Studio Marshall Blecher

Footprint: 1,300 square feet

Structural Engineer: Møller & Jakobsen

Photographer: Jose Campos / @josecamposphotographer

Photographer: Yellows Studio / @yellowsstudio

From the Architect: "The house, which was designed to provide a calm, private retreat for a Danish couple and their extended family, stands alone in a small meadow surrounded by coastal pine and oak trees on the western shores of Sjælland with views across the water to the island of Sejerø.

"Although it is located within a traditional summerhouse area, the house exemplifies a new type of second home; an outpost for the owners now common work-from-home lifestyle, a contrast to their inner city apartment, and a refuge during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Comprising a perfect prism of Italian travertine with a large, square void carved out from its center, the home presents as an unexpected monolith inserted into the bucolic surrounds. The soft, porous stone settles the house and gives it a sculptural quality while the dominant horizontal lines reflect the horizon beyond the irregular vertical trunks of the pines.

"On arrival, the house confronts visitors with a large, closed wall of the travertine and two immense oak paneled sliding gates which provide access to the garage and central atrium. This large and flexible space provides a refuge from the inclement Danish weather and a space for family gatherings. It contains a series of protected, curated spaces set between the hawthorn trees and reflection pond offering a perfect spot for any time of the day.

"Forming the northern edge of the atrium and contrasting this large space is the modestly sized dwelling. This has been designed by the architects as an ‘egoistbolig’; a suite of intimate, oak lined spaces, partially divided by joinery into a cooking and eating area, a lounge, and a sleeping area which can be fully separated with a concealed sliding wall.

"The continuity of these spaces and the expansive northerly views create a sense of openness and calm grandeur despite the small floor area. Uninterrupted surfaces of travertine and oak are washed with indirect sunlight from remotely operable south facing windows in a raised ceiling ‘lantern’. Built-in furniture, joinery, window frames, and a bespoke acoustic ceiling solution are crafted from oiled oak and coalesce into a calm backdrop for a collection of midcentury furniture.

"Wrapping around the other edges of the atrium are a hidden garage, a covered terrace, and a guest wing. The comfortable guest space accommodates up to six visitors and can be isolated from the main dwelling and concealed, preserving the sense of intimacy in the rest of the house when it is not in use."