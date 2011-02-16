Viola Park's New Kitchen Islands

The new line features three models, all made in the company's Seattle office and factory. Shown here is the airy B.1 unit.

The side view of the B.1 shows its shelf-configurations at either end, with a little bit of hidden storage up top so not everything has to be perfectly arranged and organized.

The unit features to open-end shelves acting at either end as legs and like each model is this new line comes either fully assembled or as a kit to put together yourself. Though Viola Park is Henrybuilt Corporation's modular line (whereas Henrybuilt kitchens are entirely customizable), there still are quite a few options. The B series of islands can be topped with Corian, Paperstone, or stainless steel and are available in 24-inch, 30-inch, or 36-inch widths and up to 11 feet in length.

The Pivot-Storage System keeps your utensils where you need them, without taking up much-valued counter space.

One of the new features that comes with the many of the new islands is the Pivot Storage System, shown in action here. Mounted below the counter to preserve counter space, they can be outfitted as knife block, utensil holder, or garbage bin.

Make that bread box and bread bin. These In-Counter Storage Modules also help keep the prep area clear.

Also new are the In-Counter Storage Modules, also designed as a space saving solution, and which can hold bread, garlic, and other on-the-ready items.

Also in the new line is the A series of kitchens. The A.1 features drawers and a wheeled option. The third line (the C line) is similar to the B line but substitutes partially open drawer units for the open shelves.

The A series islands are available with steel legs or casters for mobility. Shown here is the A.1. The islands range between $5,000 and $12,000. For more information about the new line from Viola Park, visit violapark.com.

A kitchen by Viola Park