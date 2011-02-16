Viola Park's New Kitchen Islands
The new line features three models, all made in the company's Seattle office and factory. Shown here is the airy B.1 unit.
The unit features to open-end shelves acting at either end as legs and like each model is this new line comes either fully assembled or as a kit to put together yourself. Though Viola Park is Henrybuilt Corporation's modular line (whereas Henrybuilt kitchens are entirely customizable), there still are quite a few options. The B series of islands can be topped with Corian, Paperstone, or stainless steel and are available in 24-inch, 30-inch, or 36-inch widths and up to 11 feet in length.
One of the new features that comes with the many of the new islands is the Pivot Storage System, shown in action here. Mounted below the counter to preserve counter space, they can be outfitted as knife block, utensil holder, or garbage bin.
Also new are the In-Counter Storage Modules, also designed as a space saving solution, and which can hold bread, garlic, and other on-the-ready items.
The A series islands are available with steel legs or casters for mobility. Shown here is the A.1. The islands range between $5,000 and $12,000. For more information about the new line from Viola Park, visit violapark.com.
