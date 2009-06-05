Viola Park Kitchens

Viola Park, which will launch later this month, offers customers a thoroughly modern design and ordering process: Customers can customize their modular kitchen on the company's website from the comfort of their home, choosing all of the various interchangeable components online and building out the features from the extensive portfolio of options. Once an order is placed, the process turns back to tradition, with each kitchen made by hand in Seattle.



Cabinets will be available in a wide variety of painted finishes, on front panels or as accents (the green edging is particularly nice), and a variety of woods. Backsplashes and countertops can be added in to complement the chosen layouts.



Pop by Viola Park’s pre-launch website now to get a taste, and check back when it officially launches in late June for more information.

