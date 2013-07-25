Hal Lasko, also known as Grandpa, creates full-scale masterpieces pixel by pixel using Microsoft Paint. This video by our friend Josh Bogdan, shares his story.

When Josh Bogdan sent Dwell his new video, The Pixel Painter, we had to pass it along. Hal Lasko, a 97-year-old retired graphic artist, uses Microsoft Paint to be able to continue his love of art; the results are beautiful and inspirational. Don’t miss other Dwell videos, like our interviews with Jens Risom and Michael Graves.