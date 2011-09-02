Video: Garrett Finney & Cricket Trailer

After four years at NASA designing rest-eat-sleep spaces for astronauts aboard the International Space Station, architect Garrett Finney left the agency to pursue earth-based enterprises. He combined his small-space expertise and backpacking background to launch Cricket Trailer, a company that makes small, self-contained pop-up campers of the same name. We headed down to Texas earlier this year to test out the trailer and to photograph it for our October 2011 issue, on newsstands September 6. Here, check out our off-the-cuff video we shot during the photo shoot, in which Finney gives us the 30-second summary about all the Cricket Trailer has to offer.