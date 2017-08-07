View Photos
Vertical Gardens Spruce Up a Dusty Monument
By Allie Weiss –
Some serious greenery transforms a 1940 building in Lisbon, Portugal.
DC.AD and Victor Vicente return to Espelho de Água, a modernist building that hosted the 1940 Exhibition of the Portuguese World, to return it to its modernist roots and give it new life as a dining room and art gallery.
