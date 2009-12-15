USA Fellows Announced

Each year, 50 artists are named USA Fellows and are awarded $50,000 unrestricted grants. Last year's fellows included designers such as Julie Bargmann, who founded D.I.R.T. studio and collaborated on The High Line, and Stephen Burks, whose TaTu Collection is sold by Artecnica. Past recipients have used their award to fund new projects, buy new equipment, travel for research purposes, or even give back to younger artists and students in their field. For others, it means they can pursue their passion full time, rather than needing to hold other jobs to make ends meet.