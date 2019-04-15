Up-and-Coming Cincinnati Designer Andrew Neyer Adds Color and Whimsy to Everyday Objects
Dwell Magazine + Design News

Up-and-Coming Cincinnati Designer Andrew Neyer Adds Color and Whimsy to Everyday Objects

Add to
Like
Share
By Zachary Edelson
An Ohio designer’s return home inspires a larger-than-life spin on the everyday.

It’s easy to enjoy Andrew Neyer’s screenprints and product designs—they’re often inflected with punny humor. His Combdelabra, for instance, is shaped like a giant wide-tooth comb with candles for teeth. It’s a playful approach to design that Neyer developed through interactive art exhibitions he helped organize in his native Cincinnati, Ohio. 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.