We’re Living Through Another Age of the Bunker

Amid the holiday season, I received two bizarre press releases: one for a French chateau with a newly installed "extreme dine-in aquarium lounge," bookended by Pinterest’s 2024 trend report, letting me know that "aquatecture" would be all the rage. As it turns out, the chateau’s underground aquarium is actually an acrylic-domed room beneath the moat surrounding the mansion, where its residents can comfortably observe sturgeon and koi while they relax on a curved white-leather sofa in a temperature-controlled setting—true subterranean luxury! This, presumably, is on a far larger scale than the mini-terrariums predicted to dominate overpriced millennial and Gen Z apartments this year. But underground constructions also seem to be having a moment: In January, news of a secret tunnel below a historic Brooklyn synagogue became one of the year’s first viral stories, while a Virginia woman crowned TikTok’s "Tunnel Girl" stoked controversy for digging an underground shelter below her home. Tunnel Girl is hardly the first subterranean enthusiast to discover a world beneath her floorboards. In 1963, a man in Turkey uncovered an ancient underground city below his property after knocking down a wall in his basement, to give one example, and during World War II, many European governments launched extensive public bunker-building programs as protection against airstrikes, and later, possible Soviet nuclear attacks. The widespread use of domestic bunkers in American homes traces back to Cold War-era fallout shelters, but the desire and trappings of a "trophy basement"—a below-foundation space filled with amenities meant to augment a mansion owner’s lifestyle—evoke the grandeur of cultures like the ancient Egyptians or dynastic China, where elaborate palatial tombs were built over the span of a ruler’s reign to accommodate them in the afterlife. Keeping a pressurized tank filled with fish below sea level takes the confidence of an Egyptian pharaoh buried with all their wealth, and it seems our contemporary pharaohs—tech billionaires, largely—haven’t shaken the impulse to carve themselves out underground grottos. Take Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is reportedly building his own Hawaiian bunker (which he recently flaunted on Instagram to much public chagrin) as part of a plan for a super secretive $270 million compound that rivals even Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard’s Gold Base. Even our fictional onscreen billionaires are building themselves gargantuan underground lairs.

Vivos xPoint, the self-proclaimed "largest survival community on earth," consists of 575 concrete bunkers on a former U.S. military base near the Black Hills area of South Dakota.

Elsewhere, in an episode of HBO’s docu-comedy How To with John Wilson that aired last July, the namesake host visits two bunkers: one built for government officials under a hotel in Washington, D.C., and another, a retired missile silo being converted into a family living space. (The threshold to the latter is daunting: a heavy steel hatch opens to a rusted ladder going straight down an industrial pipe, and the interior of the silo, limited by its original 1950s design, features dusty cinderblock and reinforced steel.) The month prior, Business Insider published a story about an American family who bought a 6,000-square-foot underground nuclear bunker for $300,000 (in an undisclosed location) and are similarly documenting the process of renovating into their home on TikTok. The "bunker-curious" category seems to be expanding: In the U.S. alone, the growing number of bunker-building and selling companies includes Rising S Bunkers, Atlas Survival Shelters, Survival Condo, U.S.A. Bunker Company, Hardened Structures, Northeast Bunkers, and Vivos Group, a company that builds and manages underground shelters, including sprawling bunker complexes—one of which is Vivos xPoint, the self-proclaimed "largest survival community on earth." According to Dante Vicino, the Vivos xPoint architect (and son of California developer Robert Vicino, the Vivos Group founder), interest in bunkers spikes every five to 10 years, depending on what’s happening in the zeitgeist. "People kind of fetishize this idea of like, I Am Legend and Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, but that’s why those are fictitious stories, because it’s basically impossible to survive alone," he says. "You need people, you need to make alliances and form bonds. So when we started Vivos we consulted with a lot of sociologists and psychologists who basically said, Look, there’s a strong need to bring people together. The ethos going forward was knowing that it had to be a community setting. And it had to be affordable." Located near the Black Hills area of South Dakota on a former military fortress used during World War II to store weapons and ammunition (but abandoned in 1967), Vivos xPoint consists of 575 concrete-and-steel bunkers arranged on a plot spanning roughly three quarters the size of Manhattan. Clients can customize their bunker floor plans or choose from the existing five layouts; according to the website, there’s a one-time upfront payment of $55,000 per bunker, plus a recurring annual "ground rent" of $1,091. Vicino says a fully outfitted bunker at xPoint costs roughly $250,000—about average to a down payment on a one to two-bedroom home, depending on one’s proximity to a major U.S. metropolis. "I’m not saying that that’s cheap by any stretch, but it’s something that’s approachable to a wide portion of our population," Vicino says. "We developed Vivos from a very humanistic perspective. A reporter said this and I’m going to repeat it—we’re democratizing the bunker industry."

Vivos xPoint bunkers come in five standard layouts, but floor plans can also be customized. The bunker interiors are 26.5 feet wide and 60 or 80 feet long, with 12.5-foot ceilings, and come unfurnished.