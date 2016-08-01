View Photos
Uji House by ALTS Design Office
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Uji House is a minimal home located in Kyoto, Japan, designed by ALTS Design Office.
Uji House is located in a residential district of Uji city and is surrounded by old houses which are slowly being rebuilt. The architects wanted to make the house feel open even though the site was limiting. In order to create a better ambience, the designers intentionally avoided placing the door opposite the window. Lastly, the architects wanted to focus on privacy for the residents.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.