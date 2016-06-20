Uhuru Outfits the Office With the Essentials Workplace Collection
View Photos
Workplace & Office

Uhuru Outfits the Office With the Essentials Workplace Collection

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie / Photos by Uhuru Design
A high-profile design firm based in Brooklyn, Uhuru has expanded its purview to the office with the new Essentials Workplace collection.
Uhuru upholds the principles of simplicity and functionality in their office offerings. Surfaces come in walnut, natural oak, gray oak, and black or white composite.

Uhuru upholds the principles of simplicity and functionality in their office offerings. Surfaces come in walnut, natural oak, gray oak, and black or white composite.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

From a company whose work has already been shown at the Brooklyn Museum and the Smithsonian American Art Museum comes another display of artistry and craftsmanship. The product line, which debuted at ICFF (International Contemporary Furniture Fair) 2016, is in keeping with Uhuru’s oeuvre. The designs, made in their Red Hook studio, have an industrial feel and maintain a modern focus on adaptability. To suit each client’s needs, benches and desks come in several configurations and with varying leg profiles. Cabinet and pedestal options can integrate into a bespoke desk system or stand on their own. From the choice of finish to the divider material, each element conforms to a particular workplace in a no-frills fashion.

Glass dividers are available in a white, smoked, or frosted finishes, and felt dividers come in charcoal, gray, or natural tones. Above, the Uhuru Black metal legs on the natural oak bench have a split profile.

Glass dividers are available in a white, smoked, or frosted finishes, and felt dividers come in charcoal, gray, or natural tones. Above, the Uhuru Black metal legs on the natural oak bench have a split profile.

A central channel powers the office while keeping cords and wires out of sight.

A central channel powers the office while keeping cords and wires out of sight.

To download the Essentials Workplace catalog, visit the Uhuru website.