Uhuru Outfits the Office With the Essentials Workplace Collection

From a company whose work has already been shown at the Brooklyn Museum and the Smithsonian American Art Museum comes another display of artistry and craftsmanship. The product line, which debuted at ICFF (International Contemporary Furniture Fair) 2016, is in keeping with Uhuru’s oeuvre. The designs, made in their Red Hook studio, have an industrial feel and maintain a modern focus on adaptability. To suit each client’s needs, benches and desks come in several configurations and with varying leg profiles. Cabinet and pedestal options can integrate into a bespoke desk system or stand on their own. From the choice of finish to the divider material, each element conforms to a particular workplace in a no-frills fashion.