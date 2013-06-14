Turkish Contemporary Design at ICFF 2013: WantedDesign
Products ranged from Pleat Box, a ceramic light by Hande Akcayli and Murat Kocyigit of Mashallah and the elegantly layered Extra Wine Set, a carafe with drinking glasses by Ali Bakova; Attractive, a magnetized mirror by Umut Demirel; Relax, porcelain tableware that whose irregular shape stack to form an unusual pattern, by Tamer Nakisci; Tulûat, a wool rug by Koray Ozgen; Novela Vessels, ceramic containers by Erin Turkoglu and Melodi Bozkurt of Müzz Design; and the Tearend Teacup and Saucer, a tipsy take on the Turkish tea set by Can Yalman. Turkish food artist Dilara Erbay made a centerpiece specifically for the exhibition, called Wishing Tree, which she decorated with fortunes made from the traditional Anatolian grape paste called pestil.
The jury included Turkish names worth knowing: Gaia&Gino founder, Gaye Cevikel; Ferda Kolatan, co-founder of New York’s su11 architecture+design; Defne Koz, the Chicago and Milan-based principal of Defne Koz Studio and co-founder of Koz-Susani Design; Ayse Birsel , Paris-based co-founder and creative director of Birsel + Seck; and Ali Tayar, founder of New York’s Parallel Design Partnership.