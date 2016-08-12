Turkel Design’s “Modern Cottage” awarded highest honor by NAHB Building Systems Council

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Turkel Design is recognized internationally for its homes of classic simplicity and its respectful use of natural materials and environmentally responsible design principles. When Brenden Maloof and Scot Cohen of Modern Cottage, LLC approached Turkel Design to create their dream of a highly energy-efficient, loft-like model home in the New York countryside,the design collaboration led to "Modern Cottage," the first modular home to be NAHB Emerald Certified in New York State and the 2012 recipient of the NAHB Building Systems Councils Best Green Built Home Award.

For Brenden, a lifelong enthusiast of responsible living, Modern Cottage is tangible proof that you can be proactively mindful of the environment without giving up the desire to live well or affordably. The house earned its pedigree with elements including minimally invasive siting, high performance windows, a thermally insulated shell, low-flow water fixtures, low consumption lighting, a state-of-the-art geo-thermal system using only a water well, and zero fossil fuel consumption. One of its most important features is that, quite simply, it just "feels" healthy. An HRV ventilating system delivers humidified, filtered fresh air throughout the house, while the tightly sealed building envelope and insulation prevent dust, pollen, dirt, mold-inducing moisture -- and noise -- from getting inside.