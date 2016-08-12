Turkel Design’s Award-Winning Gambier Island House

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Imagine a contemporary cedar and glass house on a remote island, nestled into a steep hillside of fir trees overlooking the ocean below. It would be the perfect weekend refuge from a hectic urban work life.

Gary, a city-dweller in British Columbia, dreamed of such an escape, but it wasn’t until he discovered Turkel Design and the Dwell Homes Collection that he was able to do more than dream. Building a house in such a challenging location would require precise siting, a sensitive design philosophy, and materials delivered by barge to a rugged island.

With his partner, Gary researched Turkel Design’s 2008 collaboration with Lindal Cedar Homes that resulted in the inclusion of the TD3 series in the Dwell Homes Collection. Together, Turkel Design and Lindal Cedar Homes have developed a proven system that simplifies not only the process of designing a house, but also the process of delivering a precise package of extraordinary materials to a remote site. Sold on this approach, and with the added benefit that the local independent Lindal dealer, My House Design/Build in Vancouver, was experienced with island sites, Gary put his dream into play.

Gary and his partner chose to modify the TD3 2490, an original design created by Turkel Design to be adaptable for diverse site conditions while offering a flowing interior layout and sweeping views in several directions. They wanted a home that blended seamlessly into its surroundings and was not only energy-efficient but also self-sufficient when winter storms knocked out the power supply. They were also determined that the house be sited and built with minimal disturbance to the hillside or the rocky shore of BC’s Strait of Georgia below.