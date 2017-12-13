Triple Threat: Modern by Dwell Magazine Snags Three 2017 Good Design Awards
This year, we collaborated with Target to launch a new home collection. Designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine of Deam + Dine, Modern by Dwell Magazine was a way to bring Dwell’s editorial vision off the page and into people’s homes—all at an affordable price.
We're pleased to announce that three pieces from the collection—the Posture Chair and Ottoman, Table Lamp, and Bar Trolley—have received 2017 Good Design Awards from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Since its inception in Chicago in 1950, Good Design has remained an internationally-recognized program whose prestigious awards celebrate the best in design and graphics. This year, thousands of the world's FORTUNE 500 companies, and leading design firms and manufacturers, submitted their work. The 67th Good Design jury convened in New York and San Francisco in October to choose over 900 product designs and graphics from 46 countries.
We're thrilled to have Chris Deam and Nick Dine make the list, and extend our congratulations the other winners!
To shop the online-only Convivial Collection of home bar accessories by Modern by Dwell Magazine, click here.