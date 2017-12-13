Triple Threat: Modern by Dwell Magazine Snags Three 2017 Good Design Awards

This year, we collaborated with Target to launch a new home collection. Designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine of Deam + Dine, Modern by Dwell Magazine was a way to bring Dwell’s editorial vision off the page and into people’s homes—all at an affordable price.

We're pleased to announce that three pieces from the collection—the Posture Chair and Ottoman, Table Lamp, and Bar Trolley—have received 2017 Good Design Awards from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.