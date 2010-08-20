Triangle House Tours

On October 2 the American Institute of Architects (AIA) will host the inaugural East Coast residential design home tour. The Triangle Tour will take place between the hours of 10am-6pm in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tour features ten homes and nine architects and collectively showcases a diverse range of design approaches, set in a context of residential spaces that are in a similar locale. Participants will see a mix of renovations, condominiums, existing home additions, new constructions and traditional styles.
Each of the ten homes featured on the tour is a collaborative effort between architect and homeowner, designed with the specific needs of the homeowner in mind. Ensuring the family’s personality, preferences and lifestyle were integrated into the design philosophy and construction was key in each approach. The tour's secondary goal is to educate the general public about AIA's definition of good home design and ensure participants experience this good design "from the inside out" through a variety of different residential approaches.
The Barker residence in Raleigh, North Carolina is designed by Vernacular Studio. Located in the Five Points neighborhood near downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, this addition and renovation provides a unique response to a typical building problem in this area: How does one add-on to prewar structures without destroying the character of the existing neighborhood?
The Tour encourages participants to meet with architects and designers, explore housing trends that integrate sustainable design features and discover unique design solutions that inspire residential living. Prior to October 2, an educational series—free to the general public—will take place and include panel discussions with tour architects, trade professionals and sustainability experts. Home Tour tickets are available
online and at select Harris Teeter locations.
Instead of demolishing the existing house or adding a second story, the addition was added at the rear of the existing structure, separated by a new main entry courtyard. These new, public spaces take advantage of a connection to outdoor spaces at the rear of the lot.
This approach allows for an extremely efficient use of space, leaving the smaller, existing bedrooms and living areas to be used as guest spaces and the new construction to be as large and open as possible. The material palette remains in context, while the execution and form make a decidedly modern statement.
Designed by Ellen Casilly , Frank Konhaus and Anna Wirththis, the Cassilhaus is a multilevel residence, art gallery, and site for artists-in-residence.
The complex, perched on a slope overlooking a forest owned by Duke University, has an 800-square-foot artist’s space and a 2,400-square-foot house.
Inside the main volume, the master bedroom hovers over the living and dining area. Living areas maximize daylight with sleek, clerestory windows that give the illusion of a floating roof and yet protect sensitive artwork from direct sun.
A bungalow reinterpreted, the Martin house harmoniously introduces new materials, spaces, and sustainable strategies to an older neighborhood, demonstrating both continuity and innovation.
Designed by Tina Govan Architect the house maximizes the use of its tight urban lot both inside and out, opening up every indoor space to an outdoor one, allowing interior spaces to feel bigger.
As an infill project in one of Raleigh's oldest downtown neighborhoods, the sustainable design features are unique--SIPs construction, geothermal heat pump, solar hot water for radiant heat and domestic use, rainwater collection, hardiplank siding, local pine trim, native landscaping and efficient space design.
This modest modern house designed by Studio B Architecture is the happy result for one family on the increasingly common mission to construct a well designed, well built, sustainable, comfortable and sensible home on an ordinary budget.
Three factory built modules were set apart so that the spanning site-constructed roof affords generous living space below. The family regularly gathers in this light-filled living area flanked by abundant north and south glazing.
The exterior corrugated galvalume siding responds to the surrounding rural farm areas and more importantly, diminishes maintenance to afford the homeowners additional quality time for preferred activities.
Designed by John Reese Architect this downtown grocery store landmark was redesigned as a single-family residence and retains the traditional neighborhood character.
The building structure is a balloon-type frame supported by a central beam and columns. While the original look and proportions of the second floor elevations were maintained, the patch-worked walls below were redesigned to complement the upper story.
A floating platform defines the living zone and a concrete block wall surrounds a new commercial kitchen (a reference to the old store’s huge penny candy counter).
Bizios Architect gave the Rugby house a new lease on life by rearranging a few walls, adding 400 square feet, a screened porch, decks and patios.
The architects and homeowners were able to preserve and accentuate the house's modern design features while transforming how it performs as a home.
A screened porch and the kitchen were connected and are situated to enjoy southeast light and views of the site.
Angerio Design brought a spatial concept to the Stratton residence born from a desire for efficiency, openness, and storage. Utilitarian functions including desk space, photography print storage, laundry, toilet, shelving and drawers are all condensed into a single volumetric element that allows primary function areas to remain as spacious as possible.
The aesthetic approach taken by Angerio Design assumes an attitude of balance; original 1890s finishes (wooden columns, beams, structural decking and brick bearing walls) are uncovered, preserved and displayed, and the interposition of more contemporary, volumetric forms establishes a contrast with those historic surfaces.
The addition of a loft increases square footage, providing a larger, more private office/workspace.
Designed by Frank Harmon this residence features deep roof overhangs shade the interior from high summer sun.
The house is perched on nine broad wood trusses to avoid cutting a single tree. The trusses also permit air and water to flow under the house, preserving the hydrology. The butterfly-shaped roof opens views to the creek and funnels rainwater into a collection system.
The entrance progresses from the top of the hill, across a bridge and into a balcony foyer. There the forest fills the interior through north-facing glass walls. A stair descends past the glass to the main living floor, which opens onto a partially secluded south-facing terrace below the bridge.
The Wheeler house, designed by Cherry Huffman Architects is a positive demonstration of an ongoing client-architect relationship and rests downhill from the street on a secluded, wooded site.
The house is transformed by inserting a minimalist glass corner into the kitchen. This single move creates a sculptural statement that becomes a foreground element and allows the rest of the house to become background to the glass form.
The interior is expressed through a series of simple planes that allow each space to flow to the next.
The single story home designed by Studio B Architecture is comprised of three rectangular forms, the central and tallest of which contains the primary living space.
The Zuco home is modern, comfortable, light filled and energy efficient. A great example of a living space designed with thoughtful consideration of both the interior and exterior environments.
A concrete block hearth serves as the focus of the main living area as well as the delineation of the main entrance.