View Photos
Town House on the Edge of the Park by Loft Kolasinski
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Town House on the Edge of the Park is a minimal residence located in Szczecin, Poland, designed by Loft Kolasinski.
The space consists of white-washed wooden floors mixed with traditional accents leftover from the original building template. While mostly natural tones are used throughout the space, instances of red create a stark contrast against the mute standard. Mid-century modern classics are mixed with eclectic art and lighting fixtures.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.