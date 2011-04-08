Touring India

India is a country filled with rich colors and diverse patterns. Visual overload is precisely how many would describe the country. Even on a sleepy morning I could not pull my eye from the hues, people, and textures. Amid the bustling streets are pastel residences, interesting storefronts and neon signs. First I trek through Pune, a city of four million inhabitants that's a hub for the industrial and tech worlds, before stopping in Mumbai.

I worked a lot in India and I cherished the mornings where I'd observe the sun come up and the city's dwellers beginning their day. In the city of Pune I became obsessed with signage. This city is covered in signs and they all have such rich colors and diverse fonts. Visual overload is precisely how I would describe India. Even on a sleepy morning I could not pull my eye from the colors, people, and textures. Perhaps my favorite shot. After being invited into a walkway to dance with a large family in their backyard, I turned, and spotted children with popsicles in hand, and a Taxi, all perfectly framed. I loved sitting and watching people. In New York City (where I live) I am part of the movement; in India I removed myself from the hustle. From afar, I watched people coming and going, set against colorful backdrops. I am obsessed with color and India is the most colorful place in the world. Even trash trucks and delivery vans are painted with neon hues and primary colors. Colors are everywhere, from women's clothing to food. These simple lights hanging on a house really caught my eye. During the day, storefronts are packed with people. I coveted my time alone in the streets in the morning hours before the hustle and bustle started. These same storefronts, when closed, had a dramatically different energy. Each time you look in any direction you'll see something new. The streets seem to go on forever. The concrete homes I walked past on my way to work each day were painted in pastels and reminded me of Miami or Palm Springs. The grand lobby of the Marriott in Pune is in direct contrast to it's surroundings. It's one of many new luxury hotels popping up in the city, which is a growing tech hub. Everything—and I mean everything—is for sale on the streets of India. And like everything else, the wares are always colorful, like these books. Yet another example of Pune's pastel-colored homes. The food in India is spectacular. I loved hearing about cooking methods and traditions. And how could you not love a plate of desserts this beautiful? IBM's building in Pune is has a striking glass facade. New glass buildings, hotels and offices, are being built all over. In Mumbai's harbor, boats speckle the water. They looked to be so close to one another that I imagined being able to jump from one to the next like lilly pads. Things as everyday as air conditioning fans create interesting grid patterns. The Holi paints, sold in powder form, would later make their way from these tables onto my skin. After a day of celebrating I walked, covered in paint, along the water. During the festival of Holi, Mumbai's inhabitants take to the streets and paint each other. This kid had enough and jumped in the harbor to wash himself clean. Motorcycles may rule city streets in India, but bicycles are everywhere, too. The Vidhan Bhawan, where the state legislature meets, is one of the more unique architectural statements in Mumbai. It was designed by Charles Correa. Red buses speed by in every direction. Surely they're painted red so one knows to get out of their way as they barrel toward you! Hundreds of men played cricket below the University of Mumbai's Rajabai Clock Tower, which was modeled after Big Ben. The fruits stands particularly fascinated me with their colors and variations lined perfectly. In Mumbai, architectural styles converge. Looking up towards the sky often presented unique grids and patterns created by the surrounding buildings.



