Tour This Frank Gehry-Designed Penthouse in NYC That’s Back on the Market
With its rippling facade and standing 76 stories high, New York by Gehry is one of the most distinctive residential buildings in the world. Designed by iconic architect Frank Gehry, the tower at 8 Spruce Street in New York’s Financial District now has a penthouse available that occupies its own wing—but the privilege of inhabiting such a lofty and architecturally significant space doesn’t come cheap, with rent set at $45,000 a month.
Cover photo by Max Touhey
The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence overlooks the Hudson and East Rivers and the Midtown skyline, a breathtaking panorama heightened by the 10- and 12-foot-high ceilings. Spanning 3,771 square feet, the home is traced by curved windows that follow the fluctuations of the twisted steel facade, giving the floor plan an irregular shape. A generous great room flows into a dining room, which leads to an eat-in kitchen with a complete suite of Liebherr and Miele appliances. The spacious master bedroom enjoys a private sitting area from which to contemplate the view, and a custom walk-in closet. All throughout, amenities like motorized solar shades, a multi-zoned central heating and cooling system, and built-in audio speakers promise customized comfort.
The building itself has much to offer as well: a well-appointed fitness center and spa treatment suite, an indoor swimming pool with a skylight and sun deck, and communal areas for wellness, social, and entertainment needs.
For more information about Penthouse North, schedule an appointment here.
