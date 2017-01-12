A Toronto-Based Firm Breathes New Life Into a Victorian’s Interior
As an admirer of good design and architectural photography, @revelateur discovered this home that Altius Architecture, Inc. renovated in Koreatown, Toronto. The semi-detached Victorian home was updated in order to enhance the space’s functionality and natural light. While standing behind a holistic, collaborative approach to design, the Toronto-based architectural firm was able to bring a whole new level of flow to the interior.
Photos by Revelateur Studio
