A Toronto-Based Firm Breathes New Life Into a Victorian’s Interior
View Photos

By Paige Alexus
As an admirer of good design and architectural photography, @revelateur discovered this home that Altius Architecture, Inc. renovated in Koreatown, Toronto. The semi-detached Victorian home was updated in order to enhance the space’s functionality and natural light. While standing behind a holistic, collaborative approach to design, the Toronto-based architectural firm was able to bring a whole new level of flow to the interior. 

Photos by Revelateur Studio

The dining area is separated from the entrance with a custom wrap-around screen that provides privacy without closing the space off completely. The slats are made of CNC’ed wood.&nbsp;

Thanks to a hidden screen that rolls down over the fireplace, the living room doubles as a TV or movie room.&nbsp;

With an updated layout, the main living areas are connected into one welcoming space—while the homeowners can now enjoy an abundance of natural light from all corners.&nbsp;

