Home Tours

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Stellar Staircases

By Samantha Daly
These staircases from the Dwell community are next-level. Whether they're glass, metal, or wood, our editor's top picks of the week feature homes with stairs that shine.

1. Riverwood

Architect: Risa Boyer Architecture, Location: Portland, Oregon

From the architect: "[Riverwood is a] new three story residence cantilevered over the cliffs along the Willamette River. Black stained cedar siding and blackened steel clad this modern home; 10-foot ceilings on the main level open the great room to a deck and a 180 degree view of the river."


2. My Kyoto Town House

Project uploader: Shinichi Osawa, Location: Kyoto, Japan

The stairs hover above a miniature kitchen that is part of the central "round room" that serves as a cozy living area.


3. Hamptons Residence

Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Location: Hamptons, New York

From the architect: "Set among fields along the south facing coast of Long Island and within a short walk to the ocean, this Hamptons residence is a quiet refuge for a growing family and offers extraordinary views of the surrounding landscape. A suspended bridge spans through the double-height space, connecting second story volumes at varying levels and inclining upward and terminating at either end in an open staircase."


4. The Window House

Architect: formzero, Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

From the architect: "Located on the edges of a Malaysian forest, architecture firm formzero set an objective to develop a more intimate relationship between the house and the forest. A concrete shell, as the key feature of the building, wraps the house from east to west. The shell is shaped in a telescoping form, tapered at the front and opened up to frame the views of the forest at the rear of the house."


5. Burton House

Interior designer: Benjamin Silver Design, Location: Portland, Oregon

From the real estate broker: "Burton House, an iconic home, originally designed by Roscoe Hemmenway in 1939, has been masterfully designed and rebuilt by Benjamin Silver and Oliver Olson; it is their finest collaboration to date. With a nod to its past roots, the reinvention of this property has incorporated the finest elements of elegant modernist British design, blended with the comfort & timeless aesthetic of the Pacific Northwest. Every aspect of this home has been painstakingly thought-out with an eye for unsurpassed quality, detail, and functionality. A flawless home where form and function live in harmony with the surrounding landscape."

