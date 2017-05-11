Burton House

By
Burton House
View Photos

Burton House, an iconic home, originally designed by Roscoe Hemmenway in 1939, has been masterfully designed and rebuilt by Benjamin Silver and Oliver Olson; it is their finest collaboration to date. With a nod to its past roots, the reinvention of this property has incorporated the finest elements of elegant modernist British design, blended with the comfort & timeless aesthetic of the Pacific Northwest. Every aspect of this home has been painstakingly thought-out with an eye for unsurpassed quality, detail, and functionality. A flawless home where form and function live in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

uploaded Burton House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Benjamin Silver
Landscape Design
  • Troy Clayton Landscape Inc.
Builder
  • Oliver Olson
Photographer
  • Chuck Collier Schmidt

Overview

Location
  • Portland, Oregon
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 1939
    • Square Feet
  • 3089
    • Lot Size
  • .36 Acre
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest