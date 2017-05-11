Burton House, an iconic home, originally designed by Roscoe Hemmenway in 1939, has been masterfully designed and rebuilt by Benjamin Silver and Oliver Olson; it is their finest collaboration to date. With a nod to its past roots, the reinvention of this property has incorporated the finest elements of elegant modernist British design, blended with the comfort & timeless aesthetic of the Pacific Northwest. Every aspect of this home has been painstakingly thought-out with an eye for unsurpassed quality, detail, and functionality. A flawless home where form and function live in harmony with the surrounding landscape.