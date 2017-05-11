Burton House
Burton House, an iconic home, originally designed by Roscoe Hemmenway in 1939, has been masterfully designed and rebuilt by Benjamin Silver and Oliver Olson; it is their finest collaboration to date. With a nod to its past roots, the reinvention of this property has incorporated the finest elements of elegant modernist British design, blended with the comfort & timeless aesthetic of the Pacific Northwest. Every aspect of this home has been painstakingly thought-out with an eye for unsurpassed quality, detail, and functionality. A flawless home where form and function live in harmony with the surrounding landscape.
uploaded Burton House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Interior Design
- Benjamin Silver
Landscape Design
- Troy Clayton Landscape Inc.
Builder
- Oliver Olson
Photographer
- Chuck Collier Schmidt
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
2
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
1939
Square Feet
3089
Lot Size
.36 Acre
Smart Home Tech
Nest