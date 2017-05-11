Located on the edges of a Malaysian forest, architecture firm FORMZERO sets an objective to develop a more intimate relationship between the house and the forest when creating the Window House. While the client’s brief is to maximise the space inside the house, this situation gives FORMZERO two contrasting considerations for the design.

A concrete shell, as the key feature of the building, wraps the house from east to west. This shell serves two purposes, it is an additional layer of thermal insulation while also offering an added degree of privacy for the owners. The shell is shaped in a telescoping form, tapered at the front and opened up to frame the views of the forest at the rear of the house.