The Window House
Located on the edges of a Malaysian forest, architecture firm FORMZERO sets an objective to develop a more intimate relationship between the house and the forest when creating the Window House. While the client’s brief is to maximise the space inside the house, this situation gives FORMZERO two contrasting considerations for the design.
A concrete shell, as the key feature of the building, wraps the house from east to west. This shell serves two purposes, it is an additional layer of thermal insulation while also offering an added degree of privacy for the owners. The shell is shaped in a telescoping form, tapered at the front and opened up to frame the views of the forest at the rear of the house.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Infinity pool by forest
Infinity pool by forest
Giraffe in the house
design model
The Window House
Front entrance
Openings for plants
The roof and window
Openings for plants
Entrance gate
Window for reading
The family
Living area
Living area
Living area
Dining & kitchen area
Staircase
Staircase detail
Staircase detail
Staircase detail
Credits
- formzero
- Ronson Lee