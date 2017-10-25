Top 5 Homes of the Week With Epic High Ceilings

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Cloverdale Residence Architect: Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects, Location: Cloverdale, California From the architect: "The site is a vineyard located above Cloverdale on a steep south slope overlooking the valley below. Stands of mature oaks and rock outcroppings frame the existing pool and house site. A 1970s kit log home with few connections to the land or views occupied the ideal location above the pool. Our strategy was to utilize all of the existing site improvements and reuse the wood from the existing kit log structure to build a new 2150 square foot house that would open out to the land and take advantage of the expansive views and south facing exposure."

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2. Kicking Horse Residence Architect: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Location: Golden, British Columbia, Canada From the architect: "There are two elements linked by a glass volume with the main entrance at the lower level and an upper landing for ski access. A dramatic angular box with a glass wall facing the extraordinary mountains to the west contains living and dining. Anchored by a tall, board-formed concrete fireplace, it floats above the forest floor, allowing natural drainage to move through the site. Douglas fir plywood walls and ceiling planes extend to the exterior, framing alpine views and sheltering an outdoor deck."

3. Martis Camp Residence 1 Architect: John Maniscalco Architecture, Location: Tahoe City, California From the architect: "On a down-sloping wooded site in Martis Valley, this home carves a serpentine form in the topography that simultaneously provides privacy toward the street while opening towards expansive meadow and Pacific Crest mountain views beyond. The primary forms are sited to create a seamless blending of indoor and outdoor spaces beneath a single planar roof which gently slopes upward to open toward the mountain peaks and expanse of sky. The public and private spaces are developed as distinct wings maintaining privacy and separation while creating varied perspectives on the surrounding landscape."

4. Infinity House Architect: Vladimir Konovalov, Location: Northern Norway From the architect: "The building consists of three main elements – exterior concrete superstructure, black concrete infinity pool roof and a black box with a bathroom and a secret stair. The house is designed as one big open space, where living room, kitchen and bedroom are located. The interiors are subtle and have predominantly monochrome tones in order not to distract from the ever changing light and colors on the outside. Enclosed black volume of the bathroom contains a stair that leads to the 21m infinity pool on the roof."

5. Mountain House Architect: studio razavi architecture, Location: Manigod, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France From the architect: "In this highly preserved Alpine valley, stringent architectural guidelines allow for very little freedom of architectural expression. Everything from building height/width ratio to roof slope, via building material and window sizes are strictly controlled to enforce what is locally perceived as patrimony protection but de facto creating camp architecture, endlessly mimicking traditional mountain homes."