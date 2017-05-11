Cloverdale Residence

By Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
Cloverdale Residence
The site is a vineyard located above Cloverdale on a steep south slope overlooking the valley below. Stands of mature oaks and rock outcroppings frame the existing pool and house site. A 1970s kit log home with few connections to the land or views occupied the ideal location above the pool. Our strategy was to utilize all of the existing site improvements and reuse the wood from the existing kit log structure to build a new 2150 square foot house that would open out to the land and take advantage of the expansive views and south facing exposure.

Committed to sustainable practices, the owners requested a house that would have minimal impact on the site and be easy to use. Memories of growing up with ample screened porches led to a strategy that incorporated the screened-in living space as an integral part of the house. Including the porch in the body of the house allowed it to double as an entry to the guest bedrooms, reducing the need for circulation and the overall footprint of the house. The south facing roof carries a PV array and solar hot water panels which provide much of the energy needed for the house. Concrete floor slabs supported by PV powered heat pumps provide either radiant heating or cooling depending on seasonal need. All of the interior and exterior wood paneling, trim and decking was milled down from the logs of the original kit house.

Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects uploaded Cloverdale Residence through Add A Home.
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, and Small Patio, Porch, Deck. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #outdoor #exterior #landscape #corten #livingroof

Modern home with Outdoor and Trees. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #outdoor #exterior #landscape #corten #livingroof

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #outdoor #exterior #landscape #vineyard #site #livingroof

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #outdoor #exterior #landscape #plan

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #outdoor #exterior #corten #entry

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, Table, Recessed Lighting, and Concrete Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #nanawall #livingroom #diningroom #screenedporch #window

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Sofa, Concrete Floor, and Coffee Tables. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #nanawall #screenedporch #diningroom #window

Modern home with Kitchen, Recessed Lighting, Concrete Floor, and Wood Cabinet. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #kitchen #window

Modern home with Storage Room and Closet Storage Type. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #mudroom

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, Storage, Recessed Lighting, and Concrete Floor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #interior #bedroom #window

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #outdoorshower

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #landscape #hottub #screenedporch

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #corten #barndoor

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #corten

Modern home with Outdoor. #TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #pool #screenedporch #deck

#TurnbullGriffinHaesloop #exterior #landscape #sustainability

Credits

Posted By
t
Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects
@turnbull_griffin_haesloop
Landscape Design
  • Daphne Edwards Landscape Architecture
Builder
  • Kennedy Construction
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Cloverdale, California
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 2143

    • Press