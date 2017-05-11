Martis Camp Residence I

By John Maniscalco Architecture
Martis Camp Residence I
View Photos

On a down-sloping wooded site in Martis Valley, this home carves a serpentine form in the topography that simultaneously provides privacy toward the street while opening towards expansive meadow and Pacific Crest mountain views beyond. The primary forms are sited to create a seamless blending of indoor and outdoor spaces beneath a single planar roof which gently slopes upward to open toward the mountain peaks and expanse of sky. The public and private spaces are developed as distinct wings maintaining privacy and separation while creating varied perspectives on the surrounding landscape. While the great room celebrates panoramic views and direct landscape relationships, the bedroom wing utilizes carefully framed views and accentuates the relation to the sloping ground plane through a completely cantilevered master bedroom floating over the valley floor below. The program elements are organized by the solar movement across the site, allowing careful modulation of eastern sun within the bedrooms, full daylight through the primary spaces, and grazing dusk light in the outdoor eating and spa areas. A simple palette of natural site-defined materials - stained cedar, zinc roofing, and board-form concrete - allows for a quiet dialogue between the house and its environment in the spring through fall, but reverses to the dramatic contrast of dark stain to white snow during the winter months.

John Maniscalco Architecture uploaded Martis Camp Residence I through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Boulders, Trees, Shrubs, Flowers, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. Rear Facade Photo of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Rear Facade

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Trees, Shrubs, and Boulders. Entry Photo 2 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Entry

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Shed RoofLine. Entry Driveway Approach Photo 3 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Entry Driveway Approach

Modern home with Dining Room, Pendant Lighting, Concrete Floor, Table, Chair, and Stools. Dining Room Photo 4 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Dining Room

Modern home with Outdoor, Flowers, Trees, Back Yard, Hanging Lighting, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck, and Small Pools, Tubs, Shower. Outdoor Patio Photo 5 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Outdoor Patio

Modern home with Living Room, Ottomans, Ribbon Fireplace, Bench, Concrete Floor, and Gas Burning Fireplace. Living Room Photo 6 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Living Room

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Living Room Hallway Photo 7 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Living Room Hallway

Modern home with Hallway and Concrete Floor. Master Bedroom Hallway Photo 8 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Master Bedroom Hallway

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. Master Bedroom Photo 9 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Master Bedroom

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, and Boulders. Living & Dining Patio Photo 10 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Living & Dining Patio

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Flowers, Boulders, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Outdoor Spa Photo 11 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Outdoor Spa

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, and Back Yard. Outdoor Spa - Enclosure Photo 12 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Outdoor Spa - Enclosure

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, and Trees. Exterior Photo 13 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Exterior

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, and Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck. Entry Photo 14 of Martis Camp Residence IView Photos

Entry

Basement Floor Plan Photo 15 of Martis Camp Residence I modern homeView Photos

Basement Floor Plan

Main Level Floor Plan Photo 16 of Martis Camp Residence I modern homeView Photos

Main Level Floor Plan

Longitudinal Section Photo 17 of Martis Camp Residence I modern homeView Photos

Longitudinal Section

Site Plan Photo 18 of Martis Camp Residence I modern homeView Photos

Site Plan

Credits

Posted By
John Maniscalco Architecture
@jmAsf
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Truckee, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016

    • Press