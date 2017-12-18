View Photos
Dwell's Top 10 Upcycled Shipping Containers of 2017
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell –
We can barely contain our excitement over this year's awe-inspiring projects.
Bad puns aside, 2017 showed us that when it comes to shipping containers, the possibilities for adaptive reuse are near endless. The most arresting projects of the year, rounded up below, run the gamut from a surfers' lodge in the Czech Republic, to an eye-popping home in Brooklyn, to a portable hotel room concept out of Australia. Keep scrolling to see the shipping container transformations that most impressed our readers this year.
10. Common Ground Mall
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
To see more of our Top 10 lists, click here.