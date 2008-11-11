Toaster Treatise

In addition to being an excellent example of necessity as the mother of invention, Polish designer Martin Žampach's TOAST ONE toaster is a hands-on tour of how a product designer thinks and works. A student project that has yet to be produced, the TOAST ONE is a worthy idea: A new way to get toast out of a toaster, other than the crumb-creating, finger-burning pop-up.





The photos that accompany the product description tell the tale: Identify a problem; consider a solution; design it; mock it up; prototype it; produce it.



Plus, Žampach's equally conceptual microwave oven for baguettes is totally awesome.







Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample