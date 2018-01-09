Stories

Diamond in the Rough (and Ready)
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might...
David A. Greene
Two Houses Are Better Than One
Or is one house better than two? For Santa Monica–based architect Jesse Bornstein and his family, both are true.
David A. Greene
How This Couple Broke The Rules in a LA Suburb
In a code-happy Los Angeles suburb, how do you break the mold without breaking the law? Architects Alice Fung and Michael Blatt...
David A. Greene
Invincible Cities
The exhibition "Harlem 1970-2009: Photographs by Camilo José Vergara," opens at the New-York Historical Society on April 30, but...
David A. Greene
This Place Matters
May is National Preservation Month at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and to celebrate, they've rolled out a new...
David A. Greene
Urban PUMA
One of the wonderful things about living in an unhinged time is that no one has any clue what's cool anymore.
David A. Greene