d
David A. Greene
Follow
Latest
104
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Diamond in the Rough (and Ready)
Architect Ken Meffan's ten-years-in-the-making home is in the tiny Northern California town of Rough and Ready—a term that might...
d
David A. Greene
Two Houses Are Better Than One
Or is one house better than two? For Santa Monica–based architect Jesse Bornstein and his family, both are true.
d
David A. Greene
How This Couple Broke The Rules in a LA Suburb
In a code-happy Los Angeles suburb, how do you break the mold without breaking the law? Architects Alice Fung and Michael Blatt...
d
David A. Greene
Invincible Cities
The exhibition "Harlem 1970-2009: Photographs by Camilo José Vergara," opens at the New-York Historical Society on April 30, but...
d
David A. Greene
This Place Matters
May is National Preservation Month at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and to celebrate, they've rolled out a new...
d
David A. Greene
Urban PUMA
One of the wonderful things about living in an unhinged time is that no one has any clue what's cool anymore.
d
David A. Greene