Tiny Studio Cabin by Hinterland Design

It doesn't get much more idyllic than this: An illustrator of children's books who lives on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia needed a quiet workspace that was nearby, but separate from, her family's bustling household. She contacted local designer, artist, and builder Riley McFerrin of Hinterland Design to replace an existing shed on her property, perched on top of a steep hill, by maintaining the old outbuilding's small footprint. The design brief? "Small but airy, bright but cozy, and most importantly modern, yet in keeping with the rustic charm of the country."

No small task, especially with a one-month timeframe and a very modest budget, but McFerrin likes a challenge. He says, "We did a complete demolition of the existing shed, and provided design-build from the ground up. We provided a new foundation, framing, finishes, utilities, custom-built workspaces and interior millwork, using salvaged windows, siding and doors, as well as repurposed timbers for interior shelving and storage." A recycled barndoor track and wheels affords privacy behind a siding covered panel. The 200-square-foot studio is tucked into the treeline overlooking the owner's property—one can even glance the Strait of Georgia through the large windows that make interior lights almost unneccessary. Exterior of the backyard studio Riley McFerrin of Hinterland Design built for his client, a children's book illustrator.