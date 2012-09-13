Tiny Studio Cabin by Hinterland Design
No small task, especially with a one-month timeframe and a very modest budget, but McFerrin likes a challenge. He says, "We did a complete demolition of the existing shed, and provided design-build from the ground up. We provided a new foundation, framing, finishes, utilities, custom-built workspaces and interior millwork, using salvaged windows, siding and doors, as well as repurposed timbers for interior shelving and storage."
The 200-square-foot studio is tucked into the treeline overlooking the owner's property—one can even glance the Strait of Georgia through the large windows that make interior lights almost unneccessary.