Timothy Ben Furniture Shapes Up
Timothy Ben Furniture Shapes Up

By Jordan Kushins
Two new designs from Cardiff-based Timothy Ben Furniture turn the basic geometry of shapes into fully customizable and functional pieces.

Hex is a honeycomb-shaped medium-density fiberboard (MDF) shell that is lacquered, wallpapered, and made-to-order to fit the size and color scheme of your space.



Cube's lacquered three-square MDF structure is like a modified, modular, Tetris for-the-home. These storage units allow for endless configurations, so turn up that tinny tune and enjoy.



Versatility never looked so good.

