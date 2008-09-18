View Photos
Timothy Ben Furniture Shapes Up
Add to
Like
Share
By Jordan Kushins –
Two new designs from Cardiff-based Timothy Ben Furniture turn the basic geometry of shapes into fully customizable and functional pieces.
Hex is a honeycomb-shaped medium-density fiberboard (MDF) shell that is lacquered, wallpapered, and made-to-order to fit the size and color scheme of your space.
Cube's lacquered three-square MDF structure is like a modified, modular, Tetris for-the-home. These storage units allow for endless configurations, so turn up that tinny tune and enjoy.
Versatility never looked so good.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.