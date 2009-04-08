Time To Design: Young Talent Award
If you are a student, recent graduate, or just starting out as a professional designer, this is a great way to carve out some time to refine your craft and build your skills. A jury will select one award recipient based on a quality project (commercial or fine art are both accepted) within the fields of furniture, textile, industrial or product design.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The application process is underway and the deadline for submissions is June 24, 2009, so if you want to apply, check out the criteria here. The winner will be announced at the end of August and the residency takes place in November.
via the Normann Copenhagen blog
image: 2008 Time to Design winner's project