Time To Design: Young Talent Award
View Photos

Time To Design: Young Talent Award

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
Attention, young designers! Here's a very cool opportunity from the Danish National Workshops for Arts and Crafts, Normann-Copenhagen and Link UP. It's an award called Time To Design, now in its second year, geared toward supporting promising young design talent from around the world by providing a generous grant, a 3-month residency in Copenhagen (with a studio and a host of mentors), a 2-week exhibition, and some career coaching from design experts.

If you are a student, recent graduate, or just starting out as a professional designer, this is a great way to carve out some time to refine your craft and build your skills. A jury will select one award recipient based on a quality project (commercial or fine art are both accepted) within the fields of furniture, textile, industrial or product design.

Time To Design: Young Talent Award - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The application process is underway and the deadline for submissions is June 24, 2009, so if you want to apply, check out the criteria here. The winner will be announced at the end of August and the residency takes place in November.

via the Normann Copenhagen blog

image: 2008 Time to Design winner's project