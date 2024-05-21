In Paris, a Clothing Workshop Is Tailored Into a Work-From-Home Flat

Photography: BCDF Studio / @bcdfstudio

From the Architect: "The owners fell in love with this former clothing workshop and its atypical volumes. But after one year of living in the apartment, they found that the space was not adapted to their needs: a room was too small, three mezzanines were unusable, and the bathrooms were dilapidated. They worked with Isabelle Heilmann from Epicène to rationalize the spaces and adapt them to remote work without losing the charm and atypical character of the place.

"The immaculate living room is separated from the bedroom by an interior window, whose asymmetrical shape gives all its charm to the room. The large glazed partition, outlined in raw steel, is a vestige of the clothing workshop that has been preserved. It now isolates the kitchen/dining room from the living room. On the ceiling, the suspension bars testify to the industrial history of the place. Meanwhile, to isolate the office from the dining room, while preserving the beauty of the volumes, a platform was created. It accommodates two work stations, the library, and storage."