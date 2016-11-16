Tidal Wave Residence by Nakasai Architects
Japanese Homes

Tidal Wave Residence by Nakasai Architects

By Leibal
Tidal Wave Residence is a minimal home located in Toyama, Japan, designed by Nakasai Architects.

The house is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood with abundant surrounding greenery. Even though the area had limited density, the architects still wanted a bare frontage to preserve the privacy of the residents. The roof extends outward to create a covered parking garage for up to two cars. An interior courtyard provides abundant natural light and airflow for the internal programs.


