An Angular Brick and Steel Home in London Stands Out Among Its Rowhouse Neighbors

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.



Project Details:

Architect: Knox Bhavan Architects / @knoxbhavan

Location: London, England

Builder: Analytic

Structural Engineer: Structure Workshop

Cabinetry Design: Wooden Horse

Cabinetry Design: Ian Dunn Workshop & Design

Photographer: Edmund Sumner / @edmundsumner



From the Architect: "Winner of a RIBA London Award 2023, Threefold House is a new build in Teddington, South West London. Knox Bhavan has transformed an awkward landlocked triangular plot in a cul-de-sac into a low-energy, single-family dwelling with three courtyards. Referred to as Threefold House in recognition of the building’s origami-inspired assemblage of geometrical planes, the bright and airy house with its lushly planted courtyards has given a second life to a brownfield site formerly occupied by a disused warehouse.

"Restricted access made the site unsuitable for industrial use and for local housing associations, and presented various challenges. A new brick perimeter wall has been built on the site boundary, echoing the old warehouse wall. Concealed behind it sit three courtyards surrounded by single-story accommodation, with a discrete two-story section bordering the street. The single-story brick construction is tucked below and behind the top of the parapet wall, hiding the living spaces from the street. The eaves and roof of the new house reflect the levels of the adjacent terraced houses, so that the new development sits comfortably within the cul-de-sac. The geometry of the house, with carefully located windows, facilitates extended views through rooms from one courtyard to another.

"The client, a couple returning to the UK from 27 years overseas, commissioned the house as a home to retire in, seeking a design that would be comfortable for them to live in as a couple and large enough to accommodate the whole family when reunited. The principal rooms, including the living spaces and primary bedroom, are all located at ground-level, and interspersed with gardens, to enable aging-in-place. In addition to the kitchen, dining and living room, the ground floor also includes a pantry, utility room and study. A first floor comprising three bedrooms for guests and returning children, two bathrooms and a double-height space, functions as discrete accommodation which can easily be closed off from the rest of the house. This spatial strategy is programmatically and environmentally driven, conserving energy when the upper floor is not in use.

"The main living areas have been built around three strategically positioned courtyards of different shapes and sizes. These distinctively planted courtyards provide daylit, naturally-ventilated verdant spaces to relax in. The courtyard at the apex of the triangle serves as a private garden for the principal bedroom and is planted with magnolia and a Japanese maple. In the center of the house, a small rhombus-shaped courtyard of white glazed brick planted with ferns and a tree fern, provides a focus for the front hall and study, and an outlook from the main living space. At the wide end of the triangle, a generous trapezoidal courtyard provides a more formal, larger south-facing garden with a patio accessed from the sitting room. A garage and potting area sit on the other side of this largest courtyard, creating privacy from neighbors on the south side.

"Built by local contractor Analytic, the house is constructed from a lightweight steel frame and engineered concrete slab with a timber-framed volume forming the upper floor. Separated from the boundary wall by a narrow clerestory, the upper floor is clad in dark-colored zinc, with carefully set out standing seams. Each seam runs in the same plane continuously, from the external street-facing wall, up and over the pitched roof, and down onto the adjoining roof of the living room. The effect is that of a chamfered, zinc-clad box floating above the wall.

"The three planted courtyards have a dual purpose: in addition to providing visual amenity and recreational space for the owners, they provide urban cooling, improve biodiversity and create new habitats for wildlife. The planting and landscape, delivered in collaboration with David Robinson Garden Design, includes a variety of species to create a unique character foreach courtyard, dramatically improving the ecology of a formerly barren brownfield site."