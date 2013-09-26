SubscribeSign In
Three Designers Jump-Start Their Practice With an Affordably Built Home in New ZealandView 5 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Three Designers Jump-Start Their Practice With an Affordably Built Home in New Zealand

With the trio fabricating everything in the house, their inaugural project came in at about $130 per square foot.
Text by
Photos by
View 5 Photos

This story was originally published in Dwell’s November 2013 issue.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.

Published

Last Updated

Topics

Home ToursDwell Magazine