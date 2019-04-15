Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
p
Paul McCredie
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
A Home's High Ceilings Are Responsible for Some Impressive Views
An architect with a taste for unconventional living spaces creates a small house at lofty heights with a starring view.
s
Sam Eichblatt
This Home Achieves Blissful Living in the Hills
Three designers jump-start their practice with an affordably built abode in New Zealand.
Diana Budds