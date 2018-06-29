Three Connected Pavilions Form This Airy Australian Beach Retreat

Having vacationed in the small, seaside town of Barwon Heads, Victoria, for many years, the clients of this rebuild project were quite familiar with the local community. They wanted their new home, which would eventually become their permanent residence, to blend in. Jackson Clements Burrows Architects, who led the project, explains, "The clients were seeking a house that would integrate effortlessly with the existing streetscape whilst acknowledging the changing character of the town."

To that end, the architects designed the new house as three clustered, pitched-roof pavilions, whose forms subtly reference nearby single-story cottages. By breaking down the house into separate structures, the architects were mindful of how the new program would blend in with the scale of the smaller cottages in the neighborhood.