This Wallpaper Collection Gets a Minnesotan Spin

The founders of clothing label Askov Finlayson, brothers Andrew and Eric Dayton, took the name from a highway exit sign they passed as children whenever the family drove to its cabin in Northern Minnesota. As the namesake demonstrates, Askov Finlayson is a champion to the region, designing apparel that speaks to an outdoor lifestyle while maintaining an urban sensibility. The same can be said for its boutique wallpaper collaboration with home goods company Hygge & West, which operates out of Minneapolis and San Francisco. Both the Wood and Snow designs were inspired by the bitter winters of the boys’ upbringing. While one recreates the depth and pattern of falling snow, the other presents a visual field of stacked firewood.