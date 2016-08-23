This Wallpaper Collection Gets a Minnesotan Spin
This Wallpaper Collection Gets a Minnesotan Spin

By Jenny Xie
Minneapolis-based menswear brand Askov Finlayson lends its stylings to Hygge & West for a co-branded wallpaper collection.
The Wood and Snow designs are available in four color schemes. Here, Wood in Dark Night calls to mind the warmth of a crackling fire.

The founders of clothing label Askov Finlayson, brothers Andrew and Eric Dayton, took the name from a highway exit sign they passed as children whenever the family drove to its cabin in Northern Minnesota. As the namesake demonstrates, Askov Finlayson is a champion to the region, designing apparel that speaks to an outdoor lifestyle while maintaining an urban sensibility. The same can be said for its boutique wallpaper collaboration with home goods company Hygge & West, which operates out of Minneapolis and San Francisco. Both the Wood and Snow designs were inspired by the bitter winters of the boys’ upbringing. While one recreates the depth and pattern of falling snow, the other presents a visual field of stacked firewood. 

Discussing his vision for Snow, Eric says, "What I remember most is how snowflakes looked in the headlight beams of my dad's car as he would drive me home from hockey practice. I wasn't sure if we could recreate that same depth of field on a two-dimensional surface, but Hygge &amp; West came up with a brilliant solution, and the printer really pulled it off."&nbsp;

Snow in Ebony features silver-toned flakes drifting against a dark background.

Every sheet is screen-printed by hand in the USA, and can be found at Askov Finlayson’s online store.