This Silver Lake Shop Redefines the General Store
Los Angeles’s Mohawk General Store, founded in 2008 by husband and wife Kevin and Bo Carney, is less like a shop and more like a friend’s apartment. Blown-glass and powder-coated steel pendant lamps hang above glass-and-steel tables topped with jewelry and small ceramics; records and design books line the wooden wall shelves; shirts, dresses, and bags designed and made in the United States and abroad drape from hangers; and comfy chairs and sofas give everyone a place to lounge.
Though originally on Mohawk Street—hence the name—the store has since relocated to the heart of hipsterrific Sunset Junction. In addition to joining a new retail neighborhood (being able to "park and walk to a few places is a rarity in Los Angeles," Kevin says), the store also has a new collaborator: Ellen LeComte, who imports furniture from the Netherlands for her wholesale warehouse Amsterdam Modern and the store. "It’s not the normal mid-century stuff," Kevin says. "It’s things most people here haven’t seen before." And though some of the goods may be foreign, all the designs feel right at home.
