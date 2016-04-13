This Silver Lake Shop Redefines the General Store

Los Angeles’s Mohawk General Store, founded in 2008 by husband and wife Kevin and Bo Carney, is less like a shop and more like a friend’s apartment. Blown-glass and powder-coated steel pendant lamps hang above glass-and-steel tables topped with jewelry and small ceramics; records and design books line the wooden wall shelves; shirts, dresses, and bags designed and made in the United States and abroad drape from hangers; and comfy chairs and sofas give everyone a place to lounge.



Though originally on Mohawk Street—hence the name—the store has since relocated to the heart of hipsterrific Sunset Junction. In addition to joining a new retail neighborhood (being able to "park and walk to a few places is a rarity in Los Angeles," Kevin says), the store also has a new collaborator: Ellen LeComte, who imports furniture from the Netherlands for her wholesale warehouse Amsterdam Modern and the store. "It’s not the normal mid-century stuff," Kevin says. "It’s things most people here haven’t seen before." And though some of the goods may be foreign, all the designs feel right at home.

Kevin Carney, Bo Carney, and Ellen LeComte of Mohawk General Store and Amsterdam Modern.

What prompted you to launch Mohawk General Store?

Kevin Carney: I wanted a place to sell my shoes [Carney is the founder of the Generic Man shoe company]. Now the goal is as much about being continually inspired as it is about being a business. It’s finding an amazing piece and instead of it being a private discovery, letting it be a public experience.

The shop has something for everyone: furniture, lights, ceramics, glass, clothing, books, and music. "The guys go straight for the stereos," Kevin says.

What’s the new shop like?

The creative couple—Kevin also owns and runs Generic Man and Bo has a background in fashion marketing—partnered with Ellen LeComte of Amsterdam Modern for the move to the new location. "It’s not the normal mid-century stuff," Kevin says. "It’s things most people here haven’t seen before."

